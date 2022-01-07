STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India to overtake Japan as Asia's second-largest economy by 2030: IHS

Currently, India is the sixth-largest economy in the world, behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Published: 07th January 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Illustration (Express Illustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

Representational Illustration (Express Illustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is likely to overtake Japan as Asia's second-largest economy by 2030 when its GDP is also projected to surpass that of Germany and the UK to rank as world's No. 3, IHS Markit said in a report on Friday.

Currently, India is the sixth-largest economy in the world, behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

"India's nominal GDP measured in USD terms is forecast to rise from USD 2.7 trillion in 2021 to USD 8.4 trillion by 2030," IHS Markit Ltd said.

"This rapid pace of economic expansion would result in the size of Indian GDP exceeding Japanese GDP by 2030, making India the second-largest economy in the Asia-Pacific region.

"By 2030, the Indian economy would also be larger in size than the largest Western European economies of Germany, France and the UK.

"Overall, India is expected to continue to be one of the world's fastest-growing economies over the next decade," it said.

The long-term outlook for the Indian economy is supported by a number of key growth drivers.

"An important positive factor for India is its large and fast-growing middle class, which is helping to drive consumer spending," IHS Markit said, forecasting that the country's consumption expenditure will double from USD 1.5 trillion in 2020 to USD 3 trillion by 2030.

For the full fiscal year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), India's real GDP growth rate is projected to be 8.2 per cent, rebounding from the severe contraction of 7.3 per cent year-on-year in 2020-21, IHS Markit said.

The Indian economy is forecast to continue growing strongly in the 2022-23 fiscal year, at a pace of 6.7 per cent.

The rapidly growing domestic consumer market as well as its large industrial sector have made India an increasingly important investment destination for a wide range of multinationals in many sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure and services.

The digital transformation of India that is currently underway is expected to accelerate the growth of e-commerce, changing the retail consumer market landscape over the next decade.

"This is attracting leading global multinationals in technology and e-commerce to the Indian market," according to the report.

"By 2030, 1.1 billion Indians will have internet access, more than doubling from the estimated 500 million internet users in 2020.

"The rapid growth of e-commerce and the shift to 4G and 5G smartphone technology will boost home-grown unicorns like online e-commerce platform Mensa Brands, logistics start-up Delhivery and the fast-growing online grocer BigBasket, whose e-sales have surged during the pandemic, IHS Markit said.

"The large increase in FDI inflows to India that has been evident over the past five years is also continuing with strong momentum in 2020 and 2021," it said.

This, it said, is being boosted by large inflows of investments from global technology MNCs such as Google and Facebook that are attracted to India's large domestic consumer market.

Being one of the world's fastest-growing economies will make India one of the most important long-term growth markets for multinationals in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing industries such as autos, electronics and chemicals, and services industries such as banking, insurance, asset management, healthcare and information technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India IHS Markit Indian GDP second largest economy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp