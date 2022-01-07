Indian economy estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent in 2021-22, surpass pre-Covid level: Government data

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal, surpassing the pre-Covid level in actual terms mainly on account of improved performance especially in farm, mining and manufacturing sectors.

The improvement in the economy comes over a GDP contraction of 7.3 per cent during 2020-21 due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday, growth is witnessed across sectors.

"Real GDP or GDP (gross domestic product) at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2021. The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21," as per the NSO statement.

As per the estimates, GDP in actual terms in 2021-22 will surpass the pre-Covid level of Rs 145.69 lakh crore in 2019-20.

The pandemic hit the country in March 2020, resulting in a nationwide lockdown from March 25, 2020, which severely dented the economic growth in the 2020-21 fiscal. The economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The NSO estimates are a tad lower than 9.5 per cent GDP growth projection of the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the statement, real GVA (gross value added) at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 per cent.

In the current fiscal, the manufacturing sector is likely to see a growth 12.5 per cent against a contraction of 7.2 per cent a year ago.

The NSO estimates significant growth in 'mining and quarrying' (14.3 per cent), and 'trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting' (11.9 per cent).

The agriculture sector is estimated to see a growth of 3.9 per cent in FY2021-22, higher than 3.6 per cent growth recorded in the previous financial year.