STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PhonePe crosses 350 million user-mark, up 28 per cent from January 2021

One in four Indians now use fintech platform PhonePe, as the company on Friday said that it crossed 350 million registered users.

Published: 08th January 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

PhonePe

PhonePe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One in four Indians now use fintech platform PhonePe, as the company on Friday said that it crossed 350 million registered users. 

The user base of the fintech major has grown by 28% from 273 million in January 2021 to 350 million in December 2021.

It also reported an annualised total payment value (TPV) of $651 billion in December 2021. The company also reported 150 million monthly active users (MAU).

PhonePe also continues to widen its share in the UPI, as of December 2021, its market share in terms of the volume of transaction processed crossed over 45%.

According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data, PhonePe has registered 2,077.60 million transaction worth Rs 3,94,565.58 crore in December, compared to GPay, which has registered 1,587.43 million transaction worth Rs 3,02,989.79 crore.

Paytm Payments Bank has done 706.37 million transactions worth Rs 88,094.49 crore in December last year.

PhonePe also processed over 500 million transactions at physical stores (including kiranas) in December 2021. 

PhonePe said that it could achieve this due to the rapid expansion of its merchant coverage spanning 25 million stores spread across 15,700 towns and villages, constituting 99% of pin codes across the country.

Sonika Chandra, Hmead of Consumer Platform & Payments, PhonePe said, “We are delighted to cross the 350 million registered users ark, and emerge as India’s largest digital payments platform across all core metrics. We will continue to push hard on deepening digital payment adoption and merchant acceptance across India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PhonePe
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp