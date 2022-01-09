STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella invests in fintech unicorn Groww

Established in 2016, founded by four ex-Flipsters Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal, Groww in April 2021 entered the unicorn club by raising $83 million funding.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has invested in investment platform Groww. He will also act as its advisor.

The fintech unicorn’s co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre tweeted the announcement on Saturday saying, “Groww gets one of the world’s best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India.”

Established in 2016, founded by four ex-Flipsters Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal, Groww in April 2021 entered the unicorn club by raising $83 million funding from Tiger Global.

A few months ago, the start-up raised $251 million led by Iconiq Growth and its valuation stands at over $3 billion.

Groww allows individuals to invest and trade in stocks, mutual funds, US stocks, and gold. It also has fixed deposit options for conventional investors.

With over 20 million customers and over 500 team members, it is backed by Ribbit Capital, Sequoia, Tiger Global and Propel Venture Partners and Y Combinator.

Recently, the start-up launched Groww Academy, which has course content for all aspects of financial services, catering to beginners as well as advanced. The fintech unicorn competes with Zerodha, Upstox and Fisdom, among other players.

