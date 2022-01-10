Foxconn to resume TN plant ops in phases

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Foxconn will resume operations in a phased manner at its facility in Tamil Nadu from Jan 12 and employees will be called in to report in batches, according to official sources. A Kancheepuram district official told TNIE that under phase-I, a total of 100 employees will start working. This comes after the state government checked the quality of hostels and found it to be satisfactory.

The Tamil Nadu government advised Foxconn to improve the working condition of its employees and directed the organisation to ensure quality hostel facilities and food for the contract workers. The government intervention came after 159 persons suffered acute diarrhoeal disease at a dormitory in International Maritime Academy in Puduchattiram village of Tiruvallur district. This sparked protests and complaints by employees seeking basic amenities at hostels.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Huang, deputy spokesperson, Corporate Communications, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) in Taiwan, said that the company has been working on a series of improvements to fix issues at the offsite dormitory facilities at Sriperumbudur and to enhance the services. “We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously,” said Huang.

“We will gradually begin to welcome back team members as each offsite dormitory becomes ready and is approved. We continue to support our employees and thank them for their patience as we work through the improvements,” he stated. A local Foxconn official said that the plant will start functioning from Wednesday. “The employees will be provided the same hostels but we have improved it,” she said.

Meanwhile, many of the employees, mostly women, said they have yet to be intimated by the company on resumption of operations. An employee said that her parents are unwilling to send her back. “Many of my friends in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi are also unwilling to join again. My decision depends on whether my parents will allow me or not,” she added.

Employees from rural areas in Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Vellore and Ramnad have been working for a paltry sum of Rs 10,000 after being approached by agents who promised them food and hostel facilities.