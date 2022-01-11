BMW's new iX Flow becomes first-ever colour-changing car

By Online Desk

The German automaker BMW unveiled its first-ever concept vehicle called the iX Flow with “E Ink” that can change colors.

The concept car also has a 31-inch “BMW Theatre Screen” with Amazon Fire TV that’s expected to go into future production vehicles.

The fluid color changes are made possible by a specially developed body wrap that’s similar to the material used in an Amazon Kindle E-Reader that’s tailored to the contours of the all-electric vehicle. When stimulated by electrical signals, the electrophoretic technology brings different color pigments to the surface, causing the body skin to take on the desired coloration, according to BMW.

The BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink can only change colors through a scale of white, grey and black, but officials said the technology theoretically could offer other colors.

Though the color-changing technology won’t be show-room ready any time soon, Automakers routinely use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest or show potential technologies or the future direction of a vehicle or brand.

The “BMW Theatre Screen” is far closer to production, BMW officials said. It includes a 31-inch panorama display in 32:9 format with smart TV functions and a resolution of up to 8K. The screen comes down from the vehicle’s headliner to display in the rear row.

“We develop immersive, digital experiences for sheer driving pleasure. In Theatre Mode, the rear of the interior is transformed into a private cinema lounge,” Frank Weber, a member of BMW AG’s board of management, in a statement. “With the 31-inch display, 5G connectivity, 8K resolution, surround sound and individual streaming program, an unprecedented experience is created that sets new standards for in-car entertainment.”