Cyber security biggest challenge to digital transformation: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cyber crime is costing economies more than $6 trillion each year, and this is expected to increase to USD 10 trillion by 2025. Every organisation needs comprehensive tools across identity, security, compliance, privacy, as well as management, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Speaking at 'Future Ready', Microsoft's flagship event, on Tuesday, Nadella said: "Cyber security is the biggest threat to digital transformation today and it is the number one risk facing every business going forward. If you think about the amount of change during the pandemic that our IT and cyber operations had to go through as every business process became remote, this complexity will only increase."

Nadella said that we are moving from a mobile and cloud era to an era of ubiquitous computing and ambient intelligence, an era that will experience more digitisation over the next 10 years than the last 40. As the digital and physical worlds come together, Microsoft is creating a new platform layer - the metaverse.

"When we talk about the metaverse, we are describing both a new platform and a new application type. The metaverse enables us to embed computing into the real world and to embed the real world into computing, bringing real presence to any digital space," he added.

"It is no longer just looking at a camera view of a factory floor, you can be on the floor... It is no longer just playing a game with friends; you can be in the game with them," he explained, adding that the company is approaching this thoughtfully.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said the future of work is hybrid. "Cloud readiness, digital business processes, and a zero-trust security architecture will be key enablers in adapting to the new hybrid reality," he said.