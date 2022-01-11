STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India likely to add 16 GW renewable capacity by FY23

The capacity addition witnessed a strong recovery in the first eight months of FY’2022 (April to November 2021) with 8.2 GW added against 3.4 GW added in the year-ago period.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s renewable energy capacity addition is estimated to touch 16 GW in the next financial year in view of the strong pipeline of 55 GW clean energy projects, as per a study by ICRA. The study reads the renewable energy capacity addition to increase from 7.4 GW reported in FY21 to 12.5 GW in FY22 and further to 16 GW in FY23.

“The outlook for the capacity addition in the Renewable Energy (RE) sector remains strong with a large project pipeline of over 55 GW and the highly competitive tariffs offered by these projects,” said the rating agency in a statement.  The capacity addition witnessed a strong recovery in the first eight months of FY’2022 (April to November 2021) with 8.2 GW added against 3.4 GW added in the year-ago period.

The commitment to climate change goals announced at the recent COP26 summit, including increasing the non-fossil power capacity to 500 GW and meeting 50% of energy needs from renewable sources by 2030, further strengthens the investment prospects in the sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
renewable energy
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp