STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee gains 13 paise to 73.92 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.94 against the American dollar, then inched higher to quote 73.92, registering a rise of 13 paise from the last close.

Published: 11th January 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

currency, INR, rupee

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 73.92 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, supported by the weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.94 against the American dollar, then inched higher to quote 73.92, registering a rise of 13 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.05 against the greenback.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 95.87.

"Rupee has risen above 74.00 with opening around 73.95 and flows continue to take rupee higher as importers are absent from the market as is RBI. The US FED may be in for a rate hike but that has overall not affected USDINR," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 37.9 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 60,357.73, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 14.65 points or 0.08 per cent to 17,988.65.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.40 per cent to USD 81.19 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 124.23 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee USD USD INR rate US INR rate today Forex rate Forex Foreign exchange
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp