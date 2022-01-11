STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TRAI: Telecom sector AGR grows 4.24% in July-Sept 2021

Telecom sector in India witnessed a growth of 4.24% in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) in the July to September quarter 2021, according to latest data of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telcos, telecommunications

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Telecom sector in India witnessed a growth of 4.24% in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) in the July to September quarter 2021, according to latest data of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
The Gross Revenue (GR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom service sector for this quarter are Rs 67,300 crore and Rs 53,510 crore, respectively.

Thus, GR increased by 3.86% and AGR increased by 4.24% in July to September quarter 2021, as compared to previous quarter. “The Y-O-Y growth in GR and AGR in Q.E. Sep-21 over the same quarter in last year has been -1.36% and 17.07%, respectively,” reads the data.

Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) is the usage and licencing fee that telecom operators are charged by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The industry also registered growth in monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service, which increased by 3.34%, from Rs 104.66 to Rs 108.16 in the quarter. On a year on year basis, monthly ARPU increased by 11.65% in this quarter. 

“Prepaid ARPU per month increased from `99 in QE Jun-21 to `102.16 in QE Sep-21, however, postpaid ARPU per month decreased from `215 in QE Jun-21 to Rs 212.28 in QE Sep-21,” reads the data.  The study also highlighted the hike in the licence fee as it increased from Rs 4,103 crore to Rs 4,271 crore in this quarter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
telecom sector
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp