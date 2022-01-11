TRAI: Telecom sector AGR grows 4.24% in July-Sept 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom sector in India witnessed a growth of 4.24% in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) in the July to September quarter 2021, according to latest data of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The Gross Revenue (GR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom service sector for this quarter are Rs 67,300 crore and Rs 53,510 crore, respectively.

Thus, GR increased by 3.86% and AGR increased by 4.24% in July to September quarter 2021, as compared to previous quarter. “The Y-O-Y growth in GR and AGR in Q.E. Sep-21 over the same quarter in last year has been -1.36% and 17.07%, respectively,” reads the data.

Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) is the usage and licencing fee that telecom operators are charged by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The industry also registered growth in monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service, which increased by 3.34%, from Rs 104.66 to Rs 108.16 in the quarter. On a year on year basis, monthly ARPU increased by 11.65% in this quarter.

“Prepaid ARPU per month increased from `99 in QE Jun-21 to `102.16 in QE Sep-21, however, postpaid ARPU per month decreased from `215 in QE Jun-21 to Rs 212.28 in QE Sep-21,” reads the data. The study also highlighted the hike in the licence fee as it increased from Rs 4,103 crore to Rs 4,271 crore in this quarter.