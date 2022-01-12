STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AI firm Fractal acquires Neal Analytics

Artificial intelligence firm Fractal, which recently turned into a unicorn, has acquired cloud and data engineering company Neal Analytics for an undisclosed sum.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Artificial intelligence firm Fractal, which recently turned into a unicorn, has acquired cloud and data engineering company Neal Analytics for an undisclosed sum.

With this acquisition, Fractal will strengthen its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and India. Neal Analytics will strengthen Fractal’s AI engineering capabilities and cloud-first offerings on Microsoft’s multi cloud ecosystems. 

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive, Fractal, said, “Neal Analytics has built a great client-centric, people-oriented culture, and has an impressive track record of solving and scaling AI engineering challenges, especially on the Microsoft platform, for marquee clients. This partnership will accelerate our ability to power data-driven decisions end-to-end for our Fortune 500 sized clients.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp