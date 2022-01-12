AI firm Fractal acquires Neal Analytics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence firm Fractal, which recently turned into a unicorn, has acquired cloud and data engineering company Neal Analytics for an undisclosed sum.

With this acquisition, Fractal will strengthen its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and India. Neal Analytics will strengthen Fractal’s AI engineering capabilities and cloud-first offerings on Microsoft’s multi cloud ecosystems.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive, Fractal, said, “Neal Analytics has built a great client-centric, people-oriented culture, and has an impressive track record of solving and scaling AI engineering challenges, especially on the Microsoft platform, for marquee clients. This partnership will accelerate our ability to power data-driven decisions end-to-end for our Fortune 500 sized clients.”