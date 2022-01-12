STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre doesn't want to run company, existing promoters committed to managing ops: Vodafone Idea CEO

Addressing the press, managing director and chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea Ravinder Takkar categorically said the government doesn’t want a duopoly in the telecom sector

Published: 12th January 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone logo used for representation

Vodafone logo used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Vodafone Idea Ltd opted to convert interest on dues to government equity, the telecom operator on Wednesday said the government has no desire to run the company but wants its promoters to run it.

Addressing the press, managing director and chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea Ravinder Takkar categorically said the government doesn’t want a duopoly in the telecom sector.

“The government, through a letter from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has clarified that it does not want its nominee on the board. They have said there is no intention to nominate a person on to the board, we don’t expect it either,” informed Takkar.    

“The government doesn’t want a duopoly in the market,” he added.

ALSO READ: Government to get 35.8 per cent stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea in lieu of dues liability

Following the decision of telco to convert interest on dues to government equity, the government now will own 35.8% stake Vodafone Idea. This makes the government the single-largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between the Aditya Birla group and UK-headquartered Vodafone. The two existing promoters, Vodafone India and the Aditya Birla Group, will have a 28.5 % and 17.8% stake respectively in the company.

Takkar emphasised that the existing promoters will continue to manage the company. “We are committed to the business and decision making and will continue to guide it,” he said.

On the fund raising issue, Takkar said the telco has been engaged with the investors for several months now. He said the investors have shown deep interest in it. “I can confirm there is a huge interest from investors in the company, especially foreign investors," said Takkar.

However, he highlighted the three main concerns of investors: they want the government to have three players, support the reforms and also ensure there is enough liquidity in the sector.  

On being asked the rationale behind the decision, the chairman said that given that most of the telco's debt is to the government, "It was clear to us that converting some of the debt to equity is a good option for the company to reduce its debt going forward.

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged over 7% at Rs 12.6 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals after the stock tanked nearly 21% yesterday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone vodafone idea VIL
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp