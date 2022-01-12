STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMR Infrastructure becomes India's first airport-only firm to be listed on stock exchange

The demerger happened through a vertical split and resulted in listed companies - GIL and GPUIL and mirror shareholding of the both.

Vehicles cross through an underpass constructed by GMR Infrastructure that connects to the airport in New Delhi

Vehicles cross through an underpass constructed by GMR Infrastructure that connects to the airport in New Delhi. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) becomes India's first pure-play airport company listed on stock exchanges, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

GMR Infrastructure Limited shares on Tuesday started trading on bourses first time after the demerger of its non-airports business -- GMR Infrastructure Limited into GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure Limited (GPUIL). 

After the demerger, the existing shareholders of GMR Infrastructure will receive 1 equity share of Rs 5 (face value) each of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited for holding 10 equity shares of Rs 1 (face value) share of each GMR Infrastructure Limited.

The demerger happened through a vertical split and resulted in listed companies - GIL and GPUIL and mirror shareholding of the both. All the existing shareholders of GIL will become shareholders of GPUIL in the same proportion. GPUIL shares will start trading independently on the stock exchange in February 2022 after approvals from SEBI/stock exchanges.

