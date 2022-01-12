STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nokia, Tech Mahindra partner for 5G-based solutions for enterprises

Published: 12th January 2022 01:02 PM

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia and Tech Mahindra have joined hands to deploy 5G-based solutions for business organisations, according to a joint statement by the two companies.

Under the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will leverage Nokia's private wireless DAC (digital automation cloud) solution for customers across industries and facilitate in automating 5G private wireless network management on a cloud computing system and enabling them deploy internet of things like technology.

"5G adoption has become critical for enterprises to achieve the next level of industrial automation and digital transformation that enable higher level of productivity and reduce operational complexity and costs.

We are pleased to partner with Nokia as we continue to build 5G ecosystem, and drive innovation and growth in the future," Tech Mahindra Global Head of 5G & Network Services Business Manish Mangal said in the statement.

Nokia DAC will also enable access to other network management and operations solutions and integration with the third-party applications in the network.

"Nokia has supported the digital transformation of over 380 enterprises globally with our private wireless offerings.

We are excited to collaborate with Tech Mahindra to bring our global private wireless expertise to upgrade their offering and customer experience worldwide," Nokia Head of Global Enterprise Business Chris Johnson said.

