STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Blow to hopes of economic recovery as retail inflation at six-month high

Dealing a twin blow to expectations of a healthier economy in the post-Covid era, latest data showed retail inflation is shooting up while industrial activity is losing steam. 

Published: 13th January 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dealing a twin blow to expectations of a healthier economy in the post-Covid era, latest data showed retail inflation is shooting up while industrial activity is losing steam. 

According to figures released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday, retail inflation flared up again in December 2021 to 5.6%, on higher food, clothing and footwear prices.

This is the highest monthly retail inflation recorded in the past six months and is within kissing distance from the Reserve Bank of India’s upper limit of 6%. 

According to analysts, low base effect could have led to food and beverages prices rising 4.5% in December compared with 2.6% in November. However, economists welcome the softening of fuel, oil and fat prices. They also see broad-based moderation in food prices in January 2022.

“The overall falling sequential momentum on food prices is expected to continue in January but the sticky core inflation and adverse base effect poses risk of the next reading being higher than 6%,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures the industrial activities in the economy, grew the slowest in nine months. The IIP recorded an increase of 1.4% in November, down from 3.2% growth in October.

Both mining and manufacturing growth in November showed a tepid growth of 5.0% and 0.9%, respectively (11.3% and 2% in October). Electricity grew 2.1% in November. 

“It is very clear that the GDP growth took a serious hit in October-November 2021 and thus, the third quarter of the financial year. I am confident that the consensus of 6.3% y-o-y growth forecast will be revised down and 5-5.5% looks more likely,” said Nikhil Gupta, chief economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

World Bank projections 

World Bank has retained India’s GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal at 8.3% as the recovery is yet to become broad-based.

It also upgraded its growth forecast for FY23 and FY24 to 8.7% and 6.8%, respectively, citing improved investment outlook.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation Index of Industrial Production India Economy India GDP Growth
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp