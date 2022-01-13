STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hero Electric ties up with Shriram City Union to offer solutions to electric two-wheeler buyers

The partnership will enable customers to avail a fully digital and paperless loan procedure with on-the-go financing options available 24 hours across the country.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hero Electric on Thursday said it has tied up with Shriram City Union Finance to facilitate loan schemes for its electric two-wheeler buyers. The collaboration aims to make the e-scooters more affordable and attract cost-conscious buyers with attractive financing solutions, Hero Electric said in a statement.

The partnership will enable customers to avail a fully digital and paperless loan procedure with on-the-go financing options available 24 hours across the country, it added. "The changing market scenario and increased preference for the electric vehicle, we have realized the need for strong finance schemes to boost the EV shift. Easy and preferred financing schemes will further favour the green mobility shift leading to a seamless ownership experience," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill stated.

He added that the association will promote easy accessibility and availability of innovative financial products to customers at the best rates and minimum documentation. "The demand drivers for EVs are the rapid urbanisation, high cost of petroleum products, the growing sentiment for pollution control, rising need for social distancing, along with favouring policy. We are partnering with the best and are pleased to announce a partnership with Hero Electric," Shriram City MD and CEO YS Chakravarti noted.

He added that the shift to electric mobility has become inevitable and Shriram City's financing options will make EV adoption easier.

