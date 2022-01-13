STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises 85 points to end above 61200-mark, Nifty tests 18200

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 6 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, L&T, M&M, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, TCS and Infosys.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rose 85 points on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Tata Steel and L&T amid a largely negative trend in global markets. After a choppy session, the 30-share index ended 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 61,235.30. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 45.45 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,257.80.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 6 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, L&T, M&M, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, TCS and Infosys. On the other hand, Wipro, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

"Indian markets opened flat to marginally positive despite negative Asian market peers after higher inflation reading from the US and China's bank lending declined more than expected in December. During the afternoon session markets managed to trade in green albeit, with a narrow range," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Hong Kong closed in the green. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude inched up 0.06 per cent to USD 84.62 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,001.57 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Nifty Share market
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp