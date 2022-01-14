STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aurobindo Pharma gets warning letter from USFDA for API facility

The action follows the recent inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in August 2021, the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 14th January 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Aurobindo Pharma used for representation.

Logo of Aurobindo Pharma used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Hyderabad-based Unit I, an API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing facility.

The action follows the recent inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in August 2021, the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

"The company believes that this will not impact the existing business from this facility," it noted.

The drugmaker stated that it will be engaging with the regulator and is fully committed to resolving the issue at the earliest.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, it noted.

A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations.

The letter identifies the violation, such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.

The letter also makes clear that the company must correct the problem and provides directions and a timeframe of its plans for correction.

FDA then checks to ensure that the company's corrections are adequate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aurobindo Pharma US Food and Drug Administration USFDA
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp