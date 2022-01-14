STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rural Electrification Corporation raises USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks

In a landmark transaction, REC Limited successfully raised USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks as the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners.

Published: 14th January 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

REC Ltd. (Photo | recindia.nic.in)

REC Ltd. (Photo | recindia.nic.in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned REC has raised USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks.

In a landmark transaction, REC Limited (REC) successfully raised USD 1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks as the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (MLABs), a statement said.

According to the statement, this is the single largest syndicated loan raised in the International Bank Loan market by any Indian NBFC.

The deal, benchmarked to USD LIBOR, was anchored by seven Indian and International banks, namely Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, DBS, MUFG and SMBC, it stated.

The deal will be launched in the Asian Loan Syndication market shortly to capture interest from the wider investor community.

The proceeds from this facility will be utilised to fund infrastructure power sector projects as permitted under the ECB guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman and Managing Director of REC, said, "This ECB represents REC's efforts in diversifying its sources of borrowings at competitive pricing while remaining attractive to the Indian and International lenders. We are pleased with the overwhelming response of banks to this ECB, which is the largest ever offshore Term Loan facility for any Indian NBFC".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
REC Limited Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners Asian Loan Syndication market
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp