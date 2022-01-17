STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tech Mahindra bets big on insurance industry, buys CTC for over Rs 2,600 crore

The acquisition is also said to help the IT company, which is a part of the Mahindra Group, to scale up its European presence with over 700 highly skilled IT professionals in contemporary technologies

Published: 17th January 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra on Monday announced 100% acquisition of Com Tec Co IT (CTC) for €310 million (over Rs 2,600 crore) and is also investing €20 million in SWFT and Surance for a 25% ownership in each of these two InsurTech ventures funded by the same founding group as CTC.

The acquisition includes earnouts and synergy linked payouts. CTC is an IT solutions and service provider serving the insurance and financial services industries with development centres in Latvia and Belarus.

This will enable Tech Mahindra, a $5.1 billion organisation, to tap into the potential industry disruption in the insurance sector, expand its offerings to high-end digital engineering services for some of the largest insurance, re-insurance and financial services organisations globally and scale its nearshore delivery presence.

SWFT is a SaaS-based digital customer engagement platform. It offers multiple functionalities for insurance sales & distribution and is designed for digital brokers, price comparison websites, and insurers wanting to directly reach their customers through digital channels, the company said in a statement.

Surance is a personal cyber insurance solution that focuses on vulnerability assessment, cyber protection and cyber insurance coverage.

Vivek Agarwal, President - BFSI, HLS, and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said, “The insurance industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation which is driven by new emerging business models that are powered by disruptive digital technologies."

"In order to enable this digital transformation, we are investing in strengthening our capabilities to support insurers in accelerating their transition to cloud-based platforms and provide end-to-end engineering with a strong European nearshore presence," he added.
 
The acquisition is also said to help the IT company, which is a part of the Mahindra Group, to scale up its European presence with over 700 highly skilled IT professionals in contemporary technologies and processes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tech Mahindra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp