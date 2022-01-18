STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

USD 650 billion exports achievable: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said the $400 billion target of merchandise exports is within sight and the services sector should strive for $250 billion exports.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India can achieve exports target of $650 billion in the current financial year, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, said on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting of all major Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Goyal said the $400 billion target of merchandise exports is within sight and the services sector should strive for $250 billion exports.

Goyal said that the country has already achieved $300 billion merchandise exports in the first nine months of the financial year and expressed hope that the country can set a much higher target in the last quarter of FY22.

He assured the export promotion councils that his ministry would do whatever it takes in handholding the EPCs and resolving their issues to attain even higher export targets in the next financial year. The minister assured the industry representatives to pursue their demands during various FTA negotiations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp