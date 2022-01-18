USD 650 billion exports achievable: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India can achieve exports target of $650 billion in the current financial year, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, said on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting of all major Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Goyal said the $400 billion target of merchandise exports is within sight and the services sector should strive for $250 billion exports.

Goyal said that the country has already achieved $300 billion merchandise exports in the first nine months of the financial year and expressed hope that the country can set a much higher target in the last quarter of FY22.

He assured the export promotion councils that his ministry would do whatever it takes in handholding the EPCs and resolving their issues to attain even higher export targets in the next financial year. The minister assured the industry representatives to pursue their demands during various FTA negotiations.