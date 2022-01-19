STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HAL to export Advanced Light Helicopter to Mauritius

The agreement is in line with the Government of India's vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries.

HAL signed a contract with Mauritius for export of one Advanced Light Helicopter. (Photo |Twitter @HALHQBLR)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius for the export of one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk III) which will be used by the Mauritius Police Force.

The Government of Mauritius already operates HAL-built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. "With this contract, HAL and Government of Mauritius have further strengthened the long-standing business relations spanning over three decades," HAL said in a statement.

The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division-HAL, and OK Dabidin, Secretary of Home Affairs, Prime Minister's Office, Government of Mauritius recently at HAL's Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in the 5.5-tonne category. It has proven its mettle in various utility roles, including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad.

More than 335 ALHs have been produced to date logging around 340,000 cumulative flying hours. "HAL also ensures technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure healthy serviceability of the helicopter," the statement said. 

