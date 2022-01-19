STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hitachi Energy bags order worth Rs 160 cr to support electrification of rail routes

As the operator of the world's fourth-largest railway network, Indian Railways strives to achieve 100 per cent electrification of broad-gauge routes by 2023.

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday said it has bagged orders of over Rs 160 crore to provide key electric components to support the electrification of rail routes in the country.

"Hitachi Energy India Ltd has won orders exceeding Rs 160 crore for its key electric components to support the electrification of the country's rail routes," a company statement said.

As the operator of the world's fourth-largest railway network, Indian Railways strives to achieve 100 per cent electrification of broad-gauge routes by 2023, it stated.

The government's electric locomotive manufacturers Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW), part of Indian Railways, placed orders with Hitachi Energy for traction transformers for passenger and freight locomotives in October-December 2021, it stated.

The electrification of rail is a key element of India's drive towards net-zero carbon emissions. At the recent UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), India reaffirmed its commitment to shifting to electricity for transport and reducing the economy's carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways sets 'net zero' emission goal for 2030

Indian Railways' efforts to electrify all routes by 2023 is an important aspect to achieve these targets.

"Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system and at Hitachi Energy, we are committed to the accelerated electrification and decarbonisation of the world's transportation and rail sectors," said N Venu, Managing Director, and CEO, Hitachi Energy India.

"Indian Railways is a longstanding customer of Hitachi Energy, and these orders are further evidence that Hitachi Energy is regarded as a trusted partner of choice for the rail industry," he added.

"A clean and reliable electric rail network is fundamental for India to build back better, supporting the movement of people and goods whilst reducing the environmental impact," Venu said.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways pushes rooftop solar to meet its energy needs

Traction transformers are critical components in the traction chain that affect both train performance and operator services. More than half of the world's electric locomotives and train sets are powered by Hitachi Energy transformers.

The pioneering technology leader has an estimated global installed base of over 30,000 units of these transformers, enabling essential train functions such as traction, lighting, ventilation, braking, signaling, and communication.

