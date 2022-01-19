JSW Energy records over two-fold jump in net profit in December quarter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 124 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing. The company's total revenue during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 1,984 crore, against Rs 1,659 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said underlying finance cost during the quarter decreased 10.5 per cent y-o-y to Rs 171 crore, compared with Rs 191 crore in the year-ago period. However, it stated that there was an additional finance cost of Rs 25 crore pertaining to interest on regulatory liabilities during the quarter.

The consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as on December 31, 2021, stood at Rs 16,082 crore and Rs 6,021 crore, respectively, resulting in a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, it stated.

The company's balance sheet is one of the healthiest among its peers with a large headroom to pursue value-accretive growth opportunities. The liquidity continues to be strong with cash balances at Rs 2,195 crore as of December 31, 2021, it stated.

JSW Energy is pursuing a growth strategy to expand from the current capacity of 4.6 gigawatts (GW) to 10 GW by FY25, and 20 GW by FY30, with the entire capacity addition being driven by renewables.

Currently, 2.5 GW of greenfield (fresh) renewable energy capacity is under construction in full swing, it stated. JSW Energy's current operational portfolio comprises 30 per cent renewable energy capacity. This is expected to pivot to 70 per cent renewable energy by FY25 and 85 per cent renewable energy by FY30.

With one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector and a profitable and cash generative operating portfolio (Rs 2,195 crore of cash and cash equivalent), the company is well-positioned to pursue its growth aspiration, it stated.