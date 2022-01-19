STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Just Dial shares tumble nearly 6 per cent post-earnings announcement 

Just Dial on Tuesday announced its consolidated net profit declined by 61. 2 per cent to Rs 19.4 cr for the quarter ended December 2021.

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Just Dial on Wednesday dipped nearly 6 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit declined by 61.2 per cent for the quarter ended in December 2021. The stock declined 5.78 per cent to Rs 791 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 5.90 per cent to Rs 790. Just Dial on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 61. 2 per cent to Rs 19.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 49.9 crore in the year-ago period. Its net revenue from operations dipped 6.2 per cent to Rs 158. 89 crore in the October-December 2021 quarter, from Rs 169.54 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it has ramped up hiring across critical functions such as technology, content, sales and marketing teams which has resulted in higher employee expenses. In the sales department, headcount was up 18. 3 per cent sequentially.

"These investments should result in superior product offerings and higher monetisation going forward," Just Dial said.

