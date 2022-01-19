Maker Village signs pact with Cochin Shipyard for developing indigenised tech in marine engineering

By Express News Service

Maker Village, one of the largest electronic hardware incubators in the country, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the development of indigenised technology and related aspects in the marine engineering sector.

The MoU was signed at Kochi by Deepu Surendran, general manager of CSL, and Nizam Mohammed, CEO of Maker Village.

As per the pact, Maker Village will collaborate with CSL in the indigenisation of products and services through mutual support in research and development, design verification, marine technical services, and digital services. Maker Village of Government of Kerala is the hardware ecosystem set up by Digital University Kerala, IIITMK, and Kerala Startup Mission with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

There are several indigenisation challenges in marine engineering that require extensive use of modern digital technologies. The extensive and growing domains of specialization of startup companies available in Kerala’s Startup ecosystem provide the necessary human capital for the growing needs of indigenisation of marine engineering products.

Through this MOU, Maker Village companies will collectively make use of their product expertise in solving challenging marine engineering problems faced by the CSL. The startups will get exposed to problems that require a local solution while contributing towards the ’Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ vision of GoI.

"With this, CSL would avail the services of startups incubated at Maker Village working on various new and upcoming technologies in the field of Robotics, Navigation, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, AR/VR, Additive Manufacturing, Nano-based devices, etc., for the development of indigenised products in the field of marine engineering," a release said here.

The framework allows both parties to evaluate opportunities to collaborate in providing end-to-end solutions as well as system/component compliance in statutory certification, prototyping, indigenization, research, and development, assets contracts, and training, as applicable in new technology areas such as IoT and big data analytics, PCB prototyping and manufacturing, alternate fuels, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and secure communication, automation and robotics, autonomous vehicles, cleantech, simulation/ hardware in the loop, and advanced sensor technologies applicable for the maritime sector.