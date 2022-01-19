STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'SC order to help India’s case against Devas'

Govt will present apex court’s order in international arbitration courts, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Published: 19th January 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the winding up order against Devas Multimedia on the petition of Antrix Corporation, the government said that it would present the new facts of the case in the international arbitration courts, which have passed order in favour of Devas.

Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on Tuesday told the media that the government will be presenting the Supreme Court’s order in the international arbitration courts. “We will present all the facts of the case to arbitration courts because no country which respect rule of law would tolerate this kind of fraud,” the finance minister said on the future course of action by the government post-SC judgement.

Devas Mutlimedia has won arbitration award to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore on different forums after the government of India terminated its agreement with Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2011.

When asked if the Supreme Court’s order would be detrimental to investor sentiment, the FM said that the Supreme Court in its judgement itself says that it would not send any wrong message to investors. Corporate affairs secretary Rajesh Verma also informed the media that the National Company Law Tribunal, while giving the winding up order against Devas in January 2021, had already appointed a provisional liquidator in the case. Now after the SC order, the liquidator would initiate the winding up proceedings.

“This decision for winding up and observation of Supreme Court will help India in challenging the awards which proceedings are pending in Netherlands,” says Ajay Monga, Partner, SNG & Partners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
devas multimedia antrix corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp