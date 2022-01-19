US fried chicken brand Popeyes enters India, first store opens in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, on Wednesday launched US Fried Chicken brand Popeyes in the country, opening the first restaurant in Bengaluru.

Popeyes will start with its flagship store in Koramangala on Wednesday, followed by the opening of stores in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli soon thereafter.

The brand will have its own App (Android and iOS) and Mobile Website for online orders.

“JFL has built its own in-house Delivery fleet with 100% use of E-Bikes, enabling a zero-emission Delivery of the Popeyes experience,” the company said in a statement.

Louisiana-born, Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has been one of America’s most popular and fastest-growing Chicken brands. It has over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries.

The Popeyes India menu will feature the signature Cajun flavoured, world-famous Chicken Sandwich, which took the internet by storm in August 2019 in the United States, the company said, adding

The Indian menu will also feature an array of vegetarian options like Rice Bowls and Wraps.

Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director, (JFL), said, “Over the years, Popeyes® has emerged as one of the most loved brands across the globe, and we aspire to recreate that same excitement and loyalty for Popeyes® and its signature dishes in India as well.”

JFL’s Domino’s Pizza franchise extends across a network of 1,435 restaurants in 307 cities in the country and has exclusive rights to operate Dunkin’ Donuts with 28 restaurants across 8 cities in India.