Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India CMD

Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of Air India Ltd as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle.

Published: 19th January 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational Image (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of Air India Ltd as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle. He has been appointed as the Air India chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. 

Dutt’s appointment comes at a time when the national carrier is going through an ownership change.  On October 25, the Centre had signed the share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

While it was expected that Tatas would get the operation ownership of the airline by December end, it was extended by a month. If rumours are to be believed, the takeover may take place post the Union Budget. 

Last month it was reported that Tata Sons is considering hiring several key executives for Air India. Among the potential hires is Fred Reid, a former executive with Virgin America Inc. and AirBnb Inc. Reid is expected to be the Air India CEO.  Meanwhile, Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as MD, NHIDCL.

