Australia's Blackmores, the dietary supplements enters into distribution partnership with Udaan 

Published: 20th January 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation purposes only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Australia-based health and dietary supplements company Blackmores on Thursday announced a distribution partnership with B2B e-commerce firm Udaan for its range of multi vitamins products. As part of the partnership, Blackmores' range of premium multi vitamins products will be available to independent pharmacies in India through Udaan.

"The launch on Udaan platform will provide the opportunity to reach out to neighbourhood pharmacies in top cities of India. We know that Indians are passionate about natural health too, and we are excited to be a part of their journey to lead healthier and happier lives," Alastair Symington, Chief Executive Officer of Blackmores Group, said.

The initial launch products for Indian consumers include Blackmores Shine Power D3, Blackmores Glucosogreen 1500, Blackmores Blue Light Defence, Blackmores Bio Calcium and Blackmores CoQ10 150 mg.

The pharma category on the Udaan platform will provide independent pharmacies the access to Blackmores' products through its extensive distribution footprint connecting over 25 cities. Additionally, the sales team will be trained by Blackmores Institute to increase awareness of the products with pharmacies and medical stores.

"We are delighted to introduce and make available Blackmores range of premium multi vitamins products on the platform. This arrangement underlines the platform's ability to forge strong partnerships with leading brands and be a partner-of-choice for major pharma companies given our deep reach across India and our understanding of the e-commerce market," Udaan's head for Foods and FMCG and Pharma Category Vivek Gupta said.

The pharma category on the Udaan platform claims to have over 70,000 retailers, with an active monthly transacting base of over 30,000 retailers.

