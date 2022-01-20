STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Glenmark Pharma inks exclusive licensing agreement with Lotus International 

Under the agreement signed between Glenmark Specialty SA and the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lotus Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd (Lotus), Glenmark will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of Ryaltris.

Published: 20th January 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Glenn Saldanhaa, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals CEO Glenn Saldanhaa (Photo| Facebook/ Mex Studios)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday said its Swiss arm has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Lotus International Pte Ltd for commercialising its innovative nasal spray Ryaltris in Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Under the agreement signed between Glenmark Specialty SA and the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lotus Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd (Lotus), Glenmark will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of Ryaltris.

On the other hand Lotus will be responsible for its commercialisation subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, in these markets, the company said in a statement.

Glenmark will receive an upfront payment as well as regulatory and sales-based milestone payments from Lotus, it added.

ALSO READ: Glenmark launches unique fixed dose combination drug for diabetes

"This partnership will provide patients access to a highly effective and proven treatment for allergic rhinitis in these key South-East Asian markets," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart said.

Lotus CEO, Petar Vazharov said, "the partnership not only strengthens the competitiveness of our overall product portfolio but also accelerates our expansion in key SEA countries.

" He further said this is also the first brand product to be included in Lotus' respiratory portfolio with strong clinical data and IP protection.

Ryaltris, developed by Glenmark, is a novel, fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis in adults and pediatric patients, 12 years of age and older.

Glenmark said it has also entered into commercial agreements with several partners around the world, including Menarini for the commercialization of Ryaltris in select EU markets, with Bausch Health in Canada (where it is under review by Health Canada), with Grand Pharma in China and with Yuhan Corporation in South Korea for commercialisation of the nasal spray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Lotus International licensing agreement nasal spray Ryaltris
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp