STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's first virtual platform for spice exporters launched

The portal uses AI-based technology to connect relevant spice buyers with Indian spice exporters.

Published: 20th January 2022 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of spices.

Representational image of spices.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s first virtual platform for spice exports ‘Spice Xchange India' was launched on Thursday. The spicexchangeindia.com, developed by the Spices Board, is a 3D virtual platform aimed at connecting India’s spice exporters with buyers from around the world, a release said here.

The portal uses AI-based technology to connect relevant spice buyers with Indian spice exporters. The buyers and sellers can access the database to find the potential customers on this platform. 

The platform was launched by Som Parkash, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, at a hybrid event held in Kochi and online. India’s first virtual platform for spice exports ‘Spice Xchange India. “Spices have contributed greatly to India’s export basket despite the pandemic and India presently enjoys a dominant share in the global spice market by exporting 225 different spices and spice products to more than 180 countries," the minister said, inaugurating the new platform.

Som Parkash said export development and promotion, value addition, and quality improvement continue to be thrust areas for the government and the online platform introduced by the Spices Board will immensely add value to the government efforts in increasing exports.

The portal works as an extended office enabling the subscribers to conduct virtual meetings with their customers.

D Sathiyan, secretary, Spices Board said “The pandemic has forced Spices Board to conceptualize and create this unique portal, but we feel it’s highly relevant and beneficial even after the pandemic period as it easily connects the exporters and importers”. He further said, “This will help in creating greater new business opportunities for the spice sector with the help of technology”. 

Diwakar Nath Misra, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, reckoned this novel initiative ‘Spice Xchange India’ will facilitate ease of doing business and is a giant leap in strengthening export transactions of spices from India.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spice Xchange India 3D virtual platform AI-based technology Union Minister Som Prakash
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp