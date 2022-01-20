India's first virtual platform for spice exporters launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s first virtual platform for spice exports ‘Spice Xchange India' was launched on Thursday. The spicexchangeindia.com, developed by the Spices Board, is a 3D virtual platform aimed at connecting India’s spice exporters with buyers from around the world, a release said here.

The portal uses AI-based technology to connect relevant spice buyers with Indian spice exporters. The buyers and sellers can access the database to find the potential customers on this platform.

The platform was launched by Som Parkash, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, at a hybrid event held in Kochi and online. India’s first virtual platform for spice exports ‘Spice Xchange India. “Spices have contributed greatly to India’s export basket despite the pandemic and India presently enjoys a dominant share in the global spice market by exporting 225 different spices and spice products to more than 180 countries," the minister said, inaugurating the new platform.

Som Parkash said export development and promotion, value addition, and quality improvement continue to be thrust areas for the government and the online platform introduced by the Spices Board will immensely add value to the government efforts in increasing exports.

The portal works as an extended office enabling the subscribers to conduct virtual meetings with their customers.

D Sathiyan, secretary, Spices Board said “The pandemic has forced Spices Board to conceptualize and create this unique portal, but we feel it’s highly relevant and beneficial even after the pandemic period as it easily connects the exporters and importers”. He further said, “This will help in creating greater new business opportunities for the spice sector with the help of technology”.

Diwakar Nath Misra, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, reckoned this novel initiative ‘Spice Xchange India’ will facilitate ease of doing business and is a giant leap in strengthening export transactions of spices from India.