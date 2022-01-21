STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian startups raised record USD 24.1 billion in 2021, reports Nasscom

The Indian tech startup base continues to witness steady growth, adding over 2250 startups in 2021, which is 600 more than 2020.

Published: 21st January 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

NASSCOM

NASSCOM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian startups raised a record $24.1 billion in 2021, a two-fold increase over pre-Covid levels, while $6 billion were raised via public markets with 11 startup IPOs, a new Nasscom report said on Friday.The Indian tech startup base continues to witness steady growth, adding over 2250 startups in 2021, which is 600 more than 2020.

India, accounting for 70 unicorns, added a record number of new unicorns (42) in 2021 across 18 sectors, third highest after the US and China, with a cumulative valuation of newly-added unicorns standing around $90 billion.

"In comparison to 2020, there was a 3X increase in the number of high-value deals (deals over $100 million), demonstrating investor confidence," according to the Nasscom-Zinnov report.

While the US remains the leading source of foreign direct investment in start-ups, worldwide involvement is also growing in India and 50 per cent of the deals had at least one India-domiciled investor, the report noted.

"With record-breaking funding, an increase in the number of unicorns, jobs being created in the near term, the Indian startup ecosystem's future looks even brighter going ahead in 2022," said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

The start-up ecosystem saw a 2X gain in cumulative valuation from 2020 to 2021, with an estimate of $320-$330 billion, demonstrating the sector's development and recovery throughout the pandemic. In the last decade, the ecosystem has played a key role in growing direct and indirect job opportunities, providing 6.6 lakh direct jobs and more than 34.1 lakh indirect jobs, said the report.

"When compared to the UK, the US, Israel and China, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the Indian startup ecosystem, with the highest growth rate in terms of deals, both in seed stage and late-stage funding, and number of startups," said Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov.

Established start-up centres like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai account for 71 per cent of all startups. Outside of the developing start-up centres like Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and others, 29 percent of all startups are located. At least one-woman founder/co-founder is present in 12-15 per cent of start-ups and 10 unicorns.

Women-led start-up success stories, academia-led efforts, business programmes, and government initiatives are driving the inclusion and diversity flywheel, the report said. In terms of maturity and investments, BFSI, Retail and Retail Tech, Enterprise Tech, and EdTech reign supreme.

BFSI witnessed a breakout year, accounting for 13 Unicorns additions and over 35 potential unicorns, registering 25 per cent of investments in 2021.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian startup IPO Record growth Nasscom report
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp