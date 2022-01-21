STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lamborghini, Porsche, other super luxury cars see record sales in 2021

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India, says the demand for the brand’s luxury model range was high, with solid interest across all regions that looks likely to flow into 2022.

Published: 21st January 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There is no dearth of super luxury car buyers in India as two leading brands in this segment- Italian supercar maker Lamborghini and Germany’s Porsche- witnessed record surge in demand last year. 

With the delivery of 474 sports cars in 2021, Porsche India recorded its best sales performance since 2014, marking a 62% increase over 2020. In line with the record deliveries, Porsche India’s order bank grew by 165%, confirming 2021 as the brand’s best ever order intake. Porsche India cars are priced between Rs 83 lakh and Rs 3.08 crore. 

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India, says the demand for the brand’s luxury model range was high, with solid interest across all regions that looks likely to flow into 2022.  He added, “A total of 301 cars were delivered to new and established customers during the final six months, endorsing a positive outlook leading into 2022 on the back of future-oriented facility investment plans by our associates.”

Italian super-luxury carmaker Lamborghini posted sales of 69 units in India in 2021, a growth of 86% in comparison to the previous year and its best figure in a calendar year. The number is impressive given Lamborghini cars come at a starting price tag of Rs 3.16 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Globally, the company recorded all-time high sales of 8,405 cars in 2021, compared with 7,430 in the year-ago period. Segment leaders BMW and Mercedes Benz also witnessed sharp recovery in sales of luxury vehicles in 2021. Mercedes sold a total of 11,242 units last year, registering 42.5% growth y-o-y.

