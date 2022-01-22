STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adani Wilmar sets its public issue price Rs 218-230 a piece

The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription on January 27 and conclude on January 31.

Published: 22nd January 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Wilmar (AWL), the joint venture between India’s Adani Enterprises and Singapore’s Wilmar International, has set the price band for its public issue at Rs 218-230 per share, valuing the company at Rs 26,287.82 crore.

The three-day initial share-sale will open for public subscription on January 27 and conclude on January 31. The bidding for anchor investors will open on January 25. Investors can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

With this, Adani Wilmar will become the seventh Adani Group company to be listed on the bourses. Currently, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are listed on the domestic exchanges.

