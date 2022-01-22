STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consumer goods sector seeks rationalisation of input costs

Industry players strained by commodity inflationary pressures are calling for rationalisation of input costs in this year’s Budget.

Published: 22nd January 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Industry players strained by commodity inflationary pressures are calling for rationalisation of input costs in this year’s Budget.Dinesh Chhabra, CEO, Usha International — manufacturer of fans and kitchen appliances — says the abnormal surge in the price of raw materials, which started increasing over a year ago, has cast a shadow on revenue forecasts and continues to pose a grave challenge for companies.

Parag Kulkarni, Managing Director, A. O. Smith India, manufacturer of water heaters and boilers, says, “We are optimistic that the Budget will help reduce cost pressures for manufacturers and improve affordability for consumers. The budget may also look at reducing taxes on eco-friendly and energy-efficient products.”Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances, says, “We are hopeful that the government will reduce GST to address price hike issues.”

