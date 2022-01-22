STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's forex reserves rise by $2.22 billion to $634.96 billion

According to the RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement, all categories of forex reserves increased during the week ended January 14, 2022.

Published: 22nd January 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by $2.229 billion to $634.965 billion for the week ended January 14, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

The forex reserves had declined by $878 million in the previous week. According to the RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement, all categories of forex reserves increased during the week ended January 14, 2022.

The forex reserves consist of foreign currency assets, gold, SDRs, and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The foreign currency assets rose by $1.345 billion to $570.737 billion. Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound sterling, Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

ALSO READ: India grants financial assistance of over USD 900 million to Sri Lanka to overcome forex crisis

The foreign currency assets had declined by $497 million to $569.392 billion during the week ended January 7. The value of India's gold reserves rose by $726 million to $39.770 billion for the week under review.

India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $123 million to $19.220 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF rose by $36 million to $5.238 billion during the week ended January 14, 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Forex Reserve Currency gold IMF RBI
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp