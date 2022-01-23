Jio completes 5G coverage for 1k cities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio informed that it has completed 5G network coverage planning for top 1,000 cities in the country, so far. In a presentation on Friday, Jio Infocmm President Kiran Thomas said the company is augmenting its fibre capacity in these cities and has created teams to focus on 5G deployment.

“5G coverage planning has been completed for 1,000 top cities across the country. Jio has been doing trials on advanced use cases across healthcare and industrial automation on its 5G network,” Jio said in a statement. The company is running 5G pilot in multiple cities and network planning for the roll-out of 5G using 3D maps and ray tracing technology is going on. “We are using the most modern approaches towards network planning,” Thomas said.