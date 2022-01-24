STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vodafone Idea shares tumble over 5 per cent after Q3 loss widens

The company had posted a loss of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Published: 24th January 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone logo outside its outlet (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Vodafone Idea tumbled over 5 per cent in early trade on Monday after the company reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The telecom operator's stock tanked 5.46 per cent to Rs 11.25 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 5.06 per cent to Rs 11.25.

The earnings were announced post market hours on Friday. The company had posted a loss of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717.3 crore, from Rs 10,894.1 crore in the year-ago period. Its subscriber base declined to 24.72 crore, from 26.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago, because of tariff hikes by the company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Shares Stocks BSE NSE
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp