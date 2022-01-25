STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel commissions 21-megawatt solar power unit in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

The captive power unit, spread over 80 acres, has been set up by Airtel in partnership with Avaada to supply clean energy to Airtel's Nxtra data centres and switching centres in Maharashtra.

Published: 25th January 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel.

Airtel. (Representational image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has commissioned a new 21-megawatt solar power plant in Buldhana district of Maharashtra as part of its commitment to reduce carbon footprint and contribute to the global efforts to curb the effects of climate change.

The company expects the solar-powered unit to reduce 25,517 tonnes in carbon emissions annually.

The captive power unit, spread over 80 acres, has been set up by Airtel in partnership with Avaada to supply clean energy to Airtel's Nxtra data centres and switching centres in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

"Sustainability is a priority area for Nxtra by Airtel. This is yet another step towards fulfilling our commitment to source more than 50 per cent power requirements of our data centres through renewable energy sources in the next 12 months and contribute to Airtel's overall GHG emission reduction targets," Nxtra by Airtel CEO Rajesh Tapadia said.

Nxtra by Airtel has already commissioned two captive solar power units of 14 MW each in Uttar Pradesh.

The company claims to have the largest network of data centres in India with 11 large and 120 edge data centres across the country and will invest over Rs 5,000 crore over the next four years to expand its capacity by three times.

Airtel has committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 Green House Gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 50.2 per cent by the financial year 2031, considering FY 2021 as the base year. Airtel has also committed to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 42 per cent over the same timeframe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel Bharti Airtel Buldhana district Rajesh Tapadia Nxtra by Airtel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp