STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Axis Bank shares jump nearly 7 per cent on stellar Q3 results 

Axis Bank's consolidated net profit for the December quarter zoomed nearly three-fold to Rs 3,973 crore.

Published: 25th January 2022 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank | File | Reuters

Axis Bank (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Axis Bank on Tuesday rallied nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a sharp three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock jumped 6.76 per cent to settle at Rs 751.95 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 7.18 per cent to Rs 754.95. At the NSE, it gained 6.52 per cent to settle at Rs 750.55.

The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 14,608.78 crore to Rs 2,30,678.78 crore on the BSE. On the traded volume front, 11.01 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.80 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Axis Bank's consolidated net profit for the December quarter zoomed nearly three-fold to Rs 3,973 crore.

On a standalone basis, the third largest private sector lender on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 3,614.24 crore, as against Rs 1,116 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 3,133 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The bank's core net interest income grew 17 per cent to Rs 8,653 crore on the back of a 17 per cent loan growth and a marginal expansion in the net interest margin to 3.53 per cent, when adjusted for the benefit of a tax refund in the year-ago period.

Its non-interest income grew 15 per cent to Rs 3,344 crore, helped by a 16 per cent growth in the retail fees which now constitutes 65 per cent of the income line.

The overall provisions came down to Rs 1,334.83 crore for the bank, as against Rs 3,757.20 crore in the year-ago period, and the over Rs 5,000 crore in excess provisions for COVID were untouched.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Axis Bank Axis Shares Stock BSE NSE
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp