STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Business activity is now on pre-pandemic level amid third COVID wave: NIBRI report

The index fell because of a fall in the mobility levels as seen in the Google workplace and retail and recreation mobility, which fell by 10.7 pp and 4.4 pp, respectively.

Published: 25th January 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

shopping malls

Representational image. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The ongoing third wave of the coronvirus pandemic has dragged business activity almost back to the pre-pandemic levels, a weekly report tracking the changes said on Monday.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) -- which compares the activity in a particular week with that of the pre-pandemic levels -- fell further to 100.5 for the week ended January 23 from 102.2 in the previous week, the Japanese brokerage said.

The index fell because of a fall in the mobility levels as seen in the Google workplace and retail and recreation mobility, which fell by 10.7 percentage points (pp) and 4.4 pp, respectively, while the Apple driving index inched 1.7 pp higher after a massive 84 pp fall over the past two weeks.

The labour participation rate inched up to 39.8 per cent. The rate of increase of new cases has moderated even as new infections breached the 3 lakh a day mark from being at the 2.5 lakh level in the week-ago period, it said, pointing out that Delhi and West Bengal have reported lower rates.

Air traffic is a third lower than the peak achieved in December before the onset of the third wave but railway passenger revenues have stabilised, it said, adding that activity should improve in February or March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIBRI Business activity Nomura India Business Resumption Index COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp