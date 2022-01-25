Dalal Street bloodbath: Black Monday wipes out Rs 9 lakh crore investor wealth

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Investors in Indian stockmarkets lost a whopping Rs 9.07 lakh crore on Monday as key indices fell for the fifth straight day in tandem with the meltdown in global shares.

The Sensex slipped 1545.67 points or 2.6% to end at 57491.51 points on Monday, while the broader Nifty shed 468 points to close at 17149.10, led by foreign institutional investors selling Rs 3,752 crore worth of shares and domestic investors buying just Rs 75 crore of shares.

Some buying at the lows helped the Sensex to close 507 points above the day’s low while the Nifty closed 151 points above its intraday low. Such was the ferocity of the fall that all of the Sensex’s 30 constituents ended in the red and just two of the Nifty 50 shares closed in the green.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,543 crore in the calendar year to date and Rs 42,534 crore in the fiscal year so far.

Relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors amid a rise in global inflationary expectations and fears of a rate hike by the US Fed is behind the 1200-plus fall in the Nifty since January 17.

The combined loss of investors over the past five days is a massive Rs 19.5 lakh crore.

Global markets are likely to remain choppy this week in view of rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and US-led Nato over Ukraine.