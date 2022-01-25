STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dalal Street bloodbath: Black Monday wipes out Rs 9 lakh crore investor wealth

The Sensex slipped 1545.67 points or 2.6% to end at 57491.51 points on Monday, while the broader Nifty shed 468 points to close at 17149.10. 

Published: 25th January 2022 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Investors in Indian stockmarkets lost a whopping Rs 9.07 lakh crore on Monday as key indices fell for the fifth straight day in tandem with the meltdown in global shares. 

The Sensex slipped 1545.67 points or 2.6% to end at 57491.51 points on Monday, while the broader Nifty shed 468 points to close at 17149.10, led by foreign institutional investors selling Rs 3,752 crore worth of shares and domestic investors buying just Rs 75 crore of shares.

Some buying at the lows helped the Sensex to close 507 points above the day’s low while the Nifty closed 151 points above its intraday low.  Such was the ferocity of the fall that all of the Sensex’s 30 constituents ended in the red and just two of the Nifty 50 shares closed in the green.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,543 crore in the calendar year to date and Rs 42,534 crore in the fiscal year so far. 

Relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors amid a rise in global inflationary expectations and fears of a rate hike by the US Fed is behind the 1200-plus fall in the Nifty since January 17.

The combined loss of investors over the past five days is a massive Rs 19.5 lakh crore. 

Global markets are likely to remain choppy this week in view of  rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and US-led Nato over Ukraine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp