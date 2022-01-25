STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hyundai Creta tops SUV exports from India in 2021

Besides Creta, the automaker exported 7,698 units of Venue and 1,741 units of Creta Grand (Alcazar).

Published: 25th January 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Top Hyundai executives including S.S Kim, MD and CEO (R) along with Creta. (Photo | EPS file)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its model Creta has led the SUV exports from India in 2021 with dispatches of 32,799 units.

Overseas shipments of the model grew 26.17 per cent year-on-year over 2020 when it had dispatched 25,995 units. In total, the automaker noted that it exported 42,238 SUVs last year.

"Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations and has stood the test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai's Global SUV portfolio," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Un Soo Kim said in a statement.

With Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands across the company's overseas markets as well, he added.

Besides Creta, the automaker exported 7,698 units of Venue and 1,741 units of Creta Grand (Alcazar).

Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in 2021, achieving significant growth of 31.8 per cent over 2020 despite the constraints of global semiconductor crisis and intermittent lockdown in various global markets.

HMIL forms a critical part of Hyundai Motor Company's global export hub. It currently exports to around 85 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific.

The company has recently begun shipments of the new N Line and LPG variants of existing models in key markets such as South Africa and Peru, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SUV Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Creta
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp