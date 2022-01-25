Hyundai Creta tops SUV exports from India in 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its model Creta has led the SUV exports from India in 2021 with dispatches of 32,799 units.

Overseas shipments of the model grew 26.17 per cent year-on-year over 2020 when it had dispatched 25,995 units. In total, the automaker noted that it exported 42,238 SUVs last year.

"Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations and has stood the test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai's Global SUV portfolio," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Un Soo Kim said in a statement.

With Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands across the company's overseas markets as well, he added.

Besides Creta, the automaker exported 7,698 units of Venue and 1,741 units of Creta Grand (Alcazar).

Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in 2021, achieving significant growth of 31.8 per cent over 2020 despite the constraints of global semiconductor crisis and intermittent lockdown in various global markets.

HMIL forms a critical part of Hyundai Motor Company's global export hub. It currently exports to around 85 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific.

The company has recently begun shipments of the new N Line and LPG variants of existing models in key markets such as South Africa and Peru, respectively.