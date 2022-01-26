STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Akasa air aims to begin flight by May-June

The carrier is looking to have 18 planes in its fleet by the end of March 2023, its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Published: 26th January 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube with Stan Deal, president (File Photo)

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube with Stan Deal, president (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is aiming to start flights in late May or early June this year after getting its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April, said a senior airline official.

“We hope to get our first aircraft in the second half of April, the first commercial flight in late May or early June. we are working with the government, DGCA to go through all of the requirements that are there,” Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said. The carrier is looking to have 18 planes in its fleet by the end of March 2023.

Akasa had announced its entry into the country’s aviation space last year amidst the ongoing Covid pandemic that has severely impacted the industry, especially the airlines.

In no time, the airline which has top names from the aviation industry inked a $9 billion deal with Boeing for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes. It was then told that the company would begin its maiden flight by early 2022.

ALSO READ: Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to launch service in India

However, the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus disrupted flight movements and delayed the recovery of the sector. Despite the Covid clouds continuing to cast a shadow on the airlines, Dube is optimistic as he asserted that “if you look at the long term future of commercial aviation in India, it is as exciting as anywhere in the world”. 

Dube informed that Akasa will have services from metros to Tier II and III cities. There will also be flights from metros to metros so that the aircraft is moved around the system. He added that the airline will target overseas flights in the second half of the calendar year 2023 once there are 20 planes in its fleet.

“Boeing 737 MAX gives us good range. We can fly to Southeast Asia, SAARC countries, the Middle East. That is our intention,” he said. The airline has started hiring people and planning routes with airports, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Boeing 737 MAX DGCA CEO Vinay Dube aviation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp