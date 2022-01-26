STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite crypto markets sliding into red, betting on digital tokens unabated

Published: 26th January 2022 07:26 AM

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the crypto market has been struggling for a week now with Bitcoin and Ethereum hitting a six-month low after another wave of selling, crypto platforms have been offering a host of products and launching many tokens. They are optimistic of a recovery soon.

Singapore-based crypto exchange Vauld on Tuesday launched over 230 tokens and it is said to be one of the biggest listing campaigns by any crypto exchange. With this, the total number of tokens listed on the exchange has reached 275.

Vauld also integrated one of the fastest-growing blockchains — the Binance Smart Chain. Also, Vauld is one of the few exchanges to support two blockchains — Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain.

Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of Vauld, said, “From supporting just a few coins to now supporting and providing interest on over 250 coins, we have come a long way. We hope this move will further aid users from all around the world.”

Vauld provides a suite of products to crypto investors, including fixed deposits and asset-backed borrowing. Crypto exchange platform Unocoin also expanded its portfolio with the addition of 5 coins to its trading platform. The portal has been adding new tokens now and then for investors. 

The platform recently added ADA, CELR, GTO, LRC, and SAND coins. From gaming to gifting to other transactional services, these coins will be able to fulfill the crypto trading needs of the investors, it said.
WazirX, which clocked a trading volume of over $43 billion in 2021, too recently added 5 tokens to its Indian market.

