STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Future group files petition in SC; seeks time to repay Rs 3,500 crore debt

In its filing, reviewed by TNIE, Future Retail said it was unable to service the debt due to legal challenges from Amazon. 

Published: 26th January 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representationla purpose only ( File Photo)

Image for representationla purpose only ( File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Future Group on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against its lenders, asking not to be declared defaulters and seeking an extension to execute Rs 3,500 crore payments to its lenders.

In its filing, reviewed by TNIE, Future Retail said it was unable to service the debt due to legal challenges from Amazon. 

Future this month had told Indian exchanges it was unable to pay Rs 3,500 crore to its lenders on Dec 31 as it could not sell small stores. Future has failed to close its $3.4 bn deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries due to the tussle with US e-commerce major, which says Future violated some pre-existing contracts between the two sides by deciding to sell its retail assets to Reliance.

In its plea, FRL urged the Supreme Court to ask lenders and RBI to grant more time to execute the sale.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas of Future group firms

Rejects Amazon’s offer
Independent directors of Future Retail Ltd, in a letter on Tuesday, turned down Amazon’s offer of financial help to the company through a deal with equity firm Samara Capital. Saying that Amazon has chosen to ignore FRL’s requirement of funds.

The letter, seen by TNIE, read, “you neither were nor are serious about funding FRL within the required timelines but merely want to block the sale of small-store formats assets.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Future Group Reliance Amazon petition Supreme Court Debt RBI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp