STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rural India has bright spots for Asian Paints

Inflation has dragged down demand for consumer goods, which has resulted in rural India experiencing a slowdown, Asian Paints says the potential of some of the rural geographies seems strong. 

Published: 26th January 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While various industry majors have highlighted that inflation has dragged down demand for consumer goods, which has resulted in rural India experiencing a slowdown, Asian Paints says potential of some of the rural geographies seems strong. 

Responding to a question in the company’s investor call Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints, said, “When you go into Tier-3 (T3), Tier-4 (T4) cities, the consumption is going up; the decor levels are going up and the purchasing capacity is going up. What we see is that the potential of some of the rural geographies is very strong, and therefore, we think that the expansion process will continue.”

Syngle said that in Q2, it was the T3, T4 cities that were performing extremely well, and they had given a very high growth number because there was still a little bit of Covid impact in the larger cities. 
In Q3, the situation was reversed as the spending in metros exceeded the demand from T3, T4 cities.

“We still feel that the story, as the other companies in the industries may be feeling, for us I think that T3, T4 has been very very strong. So overall what we see is that the story of T3, T4 cities should be quite relevant,” he said.

Syngle also added that the inflationary trend will continue further. “Although the kind of rate of increase which is there would be moderate in Q4, we have just seen that the crude prices have gone up and so on and so forth. So I think the inflationary trend will continue for some time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Paints Inflation consumer goods Amit Syngle Crude oil Consumption Decor rural India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp