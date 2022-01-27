STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FPIs warm up to banks amid market rout

Invest Rs 1,389 cr in financial services equities during the fortnight ended Jan 15; sell shares worth Rs 15,766 cr in January.

Published: 27th January 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net positive on total financial service equities during the fortnight ended January 15, the first such period since the fortnight ended October 15 last year, implying that financials, especially banks, could outperform other sectors, going forward. 

FPIs invested Rs 1,389 crore in financial services equities during the fortnight ended January 15. The net figure includes purchases of Rs 1,920 crore in the banking sector and sales of Rs 531 crore in other financial services (excluding banks) such as housing finance companies, NBFCs, and asset management companies, as per National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

The preference for financial services, especially banks, is interesting against the backdrop of their having sold Indian shares worth Rs 15,766 crore or $2.1bn so far this month. Analysts like Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts, attribute their shifting to financials on expectations of a pick-up in credit growth, thanks to an economic recovery amid signs of a possible abatement of the pandemic. 

During the October 15 fortnight last year, the net purchased Rs 537 crore in total financial services, of which banks accounted for Rs 1,284 crore and other financial services to a negative Rs 747 core.

financial services equities (Photo| EPS)

Their equity assets under custody in financial services’ jumped to Rs 15.26 lakh cr in the Jan 15 fortnight from Rs 14.26 lakh cr in the previous fortnight. Apart from cash market sales, they also turned bearish on index futures — largely Nifty — last Friday for the first time since Nov 10, 2021.On January 25, just ahead of the US Fed meet, they were net short 20778 index futures contracts along with being sellers in the cash market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign portfolio investors Banks Financial services Nifty Shares IndiaCharts Pandemic Covid Equity
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp