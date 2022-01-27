STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Oil prices jump to $90 per barrel, highest since 2014

Oil prices in the international market rose to the highest level since 2014 on Wednesday as Brent Crude Future surged to $90 per barrel. 

Published: 27th January 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Oil prices in the international market rose to the highest level since 2014 on Wednesday as Brent Crude Future surged to $90 per barrel.  The reason for the steep hike in the oil prices, analysts believe is the ongoing geopolitical tensions in Europe and the East.

There is a fear of potential supply disruption in the Middle East as Yemen’s Houthi movement launched a missile attack on a United Arab Emirates base. In Europe, the Russian military buildup on the border of Ukraine has escalated tensions between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Brent crude rose $1.27 to $89.47 after reaching $89.87 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.02 to $86.62.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+ is set to meet on February 2 to consider another output increase.

However, the price rise doesn’t have any impact on domestic fuel prices in India. The last time prices were changed was on Nov 4, 2021, when the central government cut excise duty.  

A litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41, while the price of diesel is Rs  86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 109.98 per litre, in Kolkata it costs Rs 104.67 and Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oil Oil Price Market Brent Crude Barrel Price Hike OPEC
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp